David's First Warning Forecast: Cooler Air Returns Midweek

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible later tonight, mainly to the North from Williamsburg to Exmore, for example, and the Northern Eastern Shore. A line of storms will be moving from East to West, primarily from 10 PM tonight to 2 AM Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is keeping a portion of our viewing area under that Level 1, Marginal risk through later tonight.

Meanwhile, tonight, look for warm conditions with partly cloudy skies elsewhere with lows tonight in the lower 60s.

Cooler air returns by midweek with plenty of sun for much of Spring Break and for a good part of your upcoming Easter Weekend.

Spring Break continues for many in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina this week. Sunshine will be in ample supply for both Wednesday & Thursday, but it will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s.

Looking for more warmth? Good Friday and Saturday are both considerably warmer with just a few spotty rain showers expected late on Saturday. Easter Sunday looks a bit cooler with some spotty rain possible as well.

