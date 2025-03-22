David's First Warning Forecast: Cooler sun on Sunday with less wind

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With warm air in place today across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina, many of us saw temperatures rise to around 70 degrees or higher.

Norfolk, VA, for example, had a high today of 72 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With plenty of stars tonight and a cool breeze, look for lows to drop into the lower to mid 40s by morning.

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with less wind and cooler air with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 50s. Of course, this a sharp contrast to what we experienced today, when it felt more like room temperature.

By Sunday night, clouds will slowly gather and more rain showers should arrive around midday with increasing wind.

