David's First Warning Forecast: Drier Air moves in on Thursday, just some spotty rain possible

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

As the rain tapers off this evening, expect a slow decrease in clouds with patchy fog by morning and low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Drier air will move in on Thursday with just some spotty rain possible, a 20% chance, and highs near 90 degrees.

Independence Day will feature plenty of sunshine with only a stray shower possible and highs in the upper 80s.

Meanwhile, a stalling front across Florida and areas North and East of Florida could spawn the third name of the season: "Chantal."

