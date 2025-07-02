Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Drier Air moves in on Thursday, just some spotty rain possible

Overnight lows should drop into the lower 70s with patchy fog
Wednesday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

As the rain tapers off this evening, expect a slow decrease in clouds with patchy fog by morning and low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Drier air will move in on Thursday with just some spotty rain possible, a 20% chance, and highs near 90 degrees.

Independence Day will feature plenty of sunshine with only a stray shower possible and highs in the upper 80s.

Meanwhile, a stalling front across Florida and areas North and East of Florida could spawn the third name of the season: "Chantal."

