David's First Warning Forecast: Dry for now, but Rain Chances Increase this week

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Dry for now, but rain chances will increase this week.

At 81° in Norfolk today, this marks the WARMEST Easter here in 8 years, going back to 2017, when Easter in that year fell on April 16th and the high temperature was 87°.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, look for low temperatures to turn a bit cooler than where they have been lately, dropping into the mid 50s by morning.

The normal high and low in Norfolk, for example, is 72° and 52° this time of year.

Whether it is back to work or back to school, look for plenty of clouds on Monday with some hazy sunshine with some spots of rain developing, a 20% chance. Highs on Monday should run into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The chance of rain should rise to 40% on Tuesday and a 40% chance on Wednesday as well. Tuesday could also include some scattered thunderstorms.

