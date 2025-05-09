David's First Warning Forecast: Evening Storms Fade Tonight, Humidity Drops This Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this past week:

Sunday 72° with 0.77" of rainfall

Monday 79° with 0.07" of rainfall

Tuesday 79°

Wednesday 78°

Thursday 79°

Today 77° with 0.49" of rainfall

Evening Storms Fade Tonight, Humidity Drops This Weekend.

With mostly clear skies developing tonight, look for overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday with very low dew points (in the mid to upper 30s), making it feel very dry and crisp....almost like late Fall.

Mother's Day should include hazy sun, more high clouds, especially, with a few afternoon showers developing, mainly in North Carolina.

Looking ahead to next week, expect widespread rain at times on Tuesday and Wednesday with nearly 1.50" to 2.00" of rain possible over a two day period.

