David's First Warning Forecast: Expect a few showers potentially on Saturday & cooler on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect a few showers potentially on Saturday and dry & a bit cooler on Sunday.

With a 30% chance of rain forming around Midday on Saturday, look for another day near normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Wind gusts on Saturday should range from 20 to 25 mph.

By Sunday, scattered clouds will return with lighter winds less than 10 mph for much of the day.

If you are traveling early next week, a southern storm will likely pass by us on Monday bringing some pockets of heavy rain to areas South of Hatteras and South of Pamlico River to cities and communities like Morehead City, Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

Warmer days in the 60s and 70s should start to return to Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina by mid to late next week.

