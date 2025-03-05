David's First Warning Forecast: Expect numerous severe storms on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Sadly, Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 will bring disruptive weather across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Expect numerous severe storms on Wednesday, which will bring damaging winds (straight-line), few tornadoes, possibly strong tornadoes with some embedded supercells,

and large hail greater than 1 inch in diameter.

The timeline appears to be speeding up from Noon to 9 PM Wednesday.

Questions one should ask before their arrival is: "what if I lose power?" "what if I lose trees?" "what should I do?" The answer: Have a plan, a safe place inside your home or work that is away from windows, if necessary....or a place to go, away from mobile or manufactured homes which may not be designed to handle these expected wind gusts at all.

Sustained winds on Wednesday: South 15-35 mph

Peak wind gusts apart from storms: 45 + mph

If storms become SEVERE = 60 to 75 + mph

Gale warnings in place for the Eastern Shore & Outer Banks

Better to be prepared BEFORE the storms strike so you are ready for any possible disruptions.

Download our FREE WTKR Weather App for the latest notifications and if Wednesday is your trash pick-up day, be sure your cans are secure so that your trash does not end up in someone's else yard.

Consider bringing in any beach umbrellas or patio furniture before sunrise Wednesday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather