David's First Warning Forecast: Extreme Heat Warning continues

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The Extreme Heat Warning will continue to 8 PM Wednesday.

With triple digit "feels like" temperatures in place for the next several days, it will be very important to pace yourself, drink plenty of water, check on your family and neighbors, especially those who may not have central air conditioning. For cooling locations, consider visiting your local library, mall, grocery store or movie theater.

The storms that are expected on Wednesday, a 30% chance, could become strong to isolated severe.

The heat will linger right into the upcoming weekend as well.

Heat is still the number one weather related killer in the United States each year, followed by a distance second, flood, and third is rip currents.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather