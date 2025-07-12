David's First Warning Forecast: Few more storms possible on Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 70s, some patchy fog by morning.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds on Sunday with a few more storms possible. Because we are still gripped by high humidity this time of year, (high dew points), when it rains, it will pour.

I am looking for a 30% chance of showers & storms on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The "feels like" temperatures on Sunday should peak in the upper 90s.

An unsettled stretch of weather should arrive next week with even more opportunities for rain and possibly more localized flooding. Stay tuned.

