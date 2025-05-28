David's First Warning Forecast: Fewer Showers & Storms on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With clouds & fog by morning, look for overnight lows in the 50s and 60s

Expect fewer showers & storms on Thursday

With mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, look for a 30% chance of showers & isolated storms in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

Friday should include heavier rains with strong to severe storms possible with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday appears to have a 40% chance of rain and storms with highs in the upper 70s, while Sunday looks better with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather