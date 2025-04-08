David's First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warnings run from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Freeze Warnings run from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday.

Temperatures potentially could drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Look for plenty of stars tonight with frost and freeze concerns.

With Norfolk & Virginia Beach, for example, dropping into the upper 30s overnight, it is still cold there, but with cold snaps anytime this time of year, it is better to be safe than sorry, when it comes to covering your potted plants or just bring them in.

Expect cool sun on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies on Thursday and showers & storms on Friday.

