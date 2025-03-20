David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty rain showers move in & out this evening, clearing skies overnight

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

As rain showers move in and out this evening with gusty winds, expect clearing skies overnight with more gusty winds around 40 mph.

Low temperatures tonight should drop into the lower 40s.

Friday's bright sunshine will characterize the day with the Northwest winds 15 to 25, gusts around 40 mph, mainly in the morning.

Friday's highs should reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

By Friday night, more high clouds should gather with overnight lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should be considerably warmer than Sunday.

With hazy sun and scattered clouds, Saturday's highs should around 70 degrees, while Sunday's highs may struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s with sun to clouds.

Both weekend days may include some stray showers, particularly late or in the evening.

