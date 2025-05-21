David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, spotty rain with sun & clouds on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers & storms are still possible for everyone in Hampton Roads this evening, but the risk of severe storms has moved South toward Rodanthe and Hatteras.

Look for early clouds and patchy fog overnight with lows dropping into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Expect gusty winds, spotty rain with sun & clouds on Thursday.

Very low humidity returns to Hampton Roads, starting Thursday afternoon and evening and lasting through Sunday.

Spotty rain may return on Friday, but Saturday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies.

Right now, the trend is to bring some rain in late on Sunday (40% chance) and have it exit early on Memorial Day morning through the Outer Banks (30% chance).

