David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, Hot & Humid Friday & Saturday with some Storm Development possible

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this week

Mother's Day, Sunday: 76°

Monday: 77°, trace

Tuesday: 71°, 1.15" of rainfall

Wednesday: 81°, 0.35 " of rainfall

Today: 79°

Look for overnight lows in the upper 60s with rising humidity with patchy fog by morning. Hazy, Hot & Humid conditions will persist on Friday & Saturday with some strong to severe storm development possible. Highs on Friday & Saturday should approach 90° with "feels like" temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

When and where it rains, it pours, especially now that we are moving into a summertime weather pattern. While any storms that form on Friday and Saturday could be strong to severe, much of the data, at least right now, is conflicted on whether it makes it this far East to Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Looking ahead to Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

