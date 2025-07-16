David's First Warning Forecast: Heat Advisory for Thursday, Soon to Feel Like 107°

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should be stuffy in the mid to upper 70s.

With very little rain expected on Thursday, a 30% chance late, a steady wind from the southwest 10 to 20 mph, and gusts 25 to 30 mph, temperatures should soar, in the absence of rain, into the lower to mid 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees.

The chance of rain on Friday is running around 40% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a 60% chance of rain on Saturday, mainly P.M. and a 40% chance of rain on Sunday, mainly P.M.

