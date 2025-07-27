David's First Warning Forecast: Heat & humidity continues with more storm chances this afternoon & tonight

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Two days down, three to go, in terms of very hot and humid weather across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.

With Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings in effect, the "feels like" temperatures will continue to linger into triple digit territory.

Some pop-up showers & storms will be possible anytime this afternoon, but the stronger storms may be more likely to develop between 7 PM and 11 PM tonight.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, look for more rain chances and cooler air.

