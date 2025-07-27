Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Heat & humidity continues with more storm chances this afternoon & tonight

Look for daytime highs in the lower to mid 90s and triple digit "feels like" temperatures
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Two days down, three to go, in terms of very hot and humid weather across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.

With Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings in effect, the "feels like" temperatures will continue to linger into triple digit territory.

Some pop-up showers & storms will be possible anytime this afternoon, but the stronger storms may be more likely to develop between 7 PM and 11 PM tonight.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, look for more rain chances and cooler air.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway