David's First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid air for 2 more days, then cooler and less humid for your weekend.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 70s with mostly clear skies.

With 5 days down and 2 days to go, the heat and humidity will continue with highs in the lower 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the lower triple digits.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler and less humid air will be moving across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina, as well as much of the Mid-Atlantic.

