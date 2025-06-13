David's First Warning Forecast: Hot & Humid, Occasional Downpours this Father's Day Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With evening storms and more clouds tonight, look for muggy lows overnight through Saturday morning in the lower to mid 70s.

Expect hot & humid conditions on Saturday and Sunday with occasional downpours this Father's Day Weekend.

With high humidity (or high dew point temperatures,) expect precipitation rates to be unusually high with flooding potential. 1 to 3" + of rain could fall and fall quickly.

Of course, "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"

Where and when it rains this weekend, it will pour.

With a Level 1 risk for severe storms on Sunday, which is Father's Day, isolated or spotty cases of damaging wind and hail will be possible. Just a heads up.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather