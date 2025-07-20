Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Lower humidity arrives later this week

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, look for overnight lows tonight in the upper 70s
Posted
and last updated

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, look for overnight lows tonight in the upper 70s, which is still rather stuffy.

Few storms will be possible on Monday, mainly in the afternoon with highs generally in the mid 80s. Dew points will likely drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, back into the 60s, which will increase the comfort level across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.

This week ahead includes some chances for rain and storms, but not as much as last week.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, hot and humid air will return by Friday and Saturday with spotty storms possible.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway