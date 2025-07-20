David's First Warning Forecast: Lower humidity arrives later this week

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, look for overnight lows tonight in the upper 70s, which is still rather stuffy.

Few storms will be possible on Monday, mainly in the afternoon with highs generally in the mid 80s. Dew points will likely drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, back into the 60s, which will increase the comfort level across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.

This week ahead includes some chances for rain and storms, but not as much as last week.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, hot and humid air will return by Friday and Saturday with spotty storms possible.

