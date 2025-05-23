David's First Warning Forecast: Memorial Day Weekend Forecast, Mostly Dry

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect cool air tonight with plenty of stars. Overnight lows should drop into the 40s and 50s. Saturday looks delightful throughout the day, although temperatures start cool, afternoon temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday, expect sun to clouds, as the risk of showers, a 40% chance, develops in the afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day, look for early showers to fade, a 30% chance,, then partly cloudy skies to finish in the lower to mid 70s.

