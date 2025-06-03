David's First Warning Forecast: More Beautiful Weather Wednesday, but Showers & Storms Return later this week

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With starry skies tonight, look for overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Expect more beautiful weather on Wednesday (sunny A.M., mostly sunny P.M.), but showers & storms return later this week, especially on Friday and Saturday.

With more clouds increasing on Wednesday night, look a 30% chance of rain from the South on Thursday, and a 60% chance of showers & storms on Friday, but mainly in the morning.

Saturday's rain chance of 60% should be primarily in the afternoon with the approaching cold front from the North & West. Right now, Sunday looks to be the best looking day of the weekend with just a 20% chance of spotty rain.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather