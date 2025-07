Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

It will be muggy tonight with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

More heat and humidity are on the way. This weekend will be both hot and steamy with "feels like" temperatures well north of 100 degrees.

The chance of rain for the next couple of days should be limited.

