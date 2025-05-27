David's First Warning Forecast: More Rain and even Downpours are on the way on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With more showers in view, expect temperatures to rise later this evening from the lower 60s to the mid to upper 60s by morning.

More rain and even downpours are on the way on Wednesday with an additional 0.50" to 1.00" of rain anticipated. Wednesday morning through midday should be when the rain is at its heaviest. Scattered showers & storms will still be possible in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday looks better than Saturday, in terms of outdoor activities: Partly sunny with 30% chance of storms on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s, mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

