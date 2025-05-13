David's First Warning Forecast: More storms develop on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this week

Mother's Day, Sunday: 76°, peak wind gust 14 mph

Monday: 77°, trace of rain, peak wind gust: 29 mph

Today: 71°, 1.15" of rain, peak wind gust: 35 mph

With gray skies and fog overnight with shower potential, overnight lows should drop into the mid 60s. More storms develop on Wednesday and some of them could be strong to isolated severe. Wednesday's high should arrive just after midday around 80°.

Thursday's chance of rain should be around 40% chance with warmer conditions.

Friday's chance of rain should be less, around a 30% chance.

Looking ahead to this weekend, expect partly sunny skies around 90° on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers & storms developing and on Sunday, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

