David's First Warning Forecast: Morning Sun to Increasing Clouds on Tuesday, Rain Chances Late

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s with a few scattered clouds.

Look for morning sun to increasing clouds on Tuesday with some rain chances late.

Strong to isolated severe storms are expected on Wednesday with occasional showers & storms.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, look for mostly sunny skies and cooler air on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. It is on Memorial Day that clouds and showers should return with a 40% chance of rain.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather