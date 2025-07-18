David's First Warning Forecast: Mornings will be drier than the afternoons this weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows will be sticky again in the lower to mid 70s.

Scattered severe storms are still possible tonight with damaging winds and pockets of heavy rain. The Flood Watch is in effect from now until 4 AM Saturday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, dry mornings are expected with a 60% chance of rain by Saturday afternoon and few more storms possible by Sunday, a 40% chance or less, mainly in the P.M.

