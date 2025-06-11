David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly Dry on Thursday, More Storms this Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Take a deep breath. Enjoy tonight's clearing skies and know that Thursday should be mainly dry across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

The chance of storms return in a bigger way on Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday.

When it rains, it will pour. High humidity will provide a tropical feel to the atmosphere and could easily reach severe limits.

Most of the storms will likely form with the heating of the day and mainly, but not always, in the afternoon.

