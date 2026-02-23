David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With decreasing clouds tonight and plenty of sun on Tuesday, look for overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Look for mostly sunny on Tuesday, but remaining rather chilly for this time of year. The normal high in Norfolk this time of year, for example, is in the mid 50s.

Tuesday's highs will struggle to reach the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday night, clouds will likely return with lows dipping into the mid 30s.

Wednesday should start mostly cloudy with stray showers, a 10% chance, but becoming partly cloudy for the second half of the day with milder highs in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, expect more rain to develop on Thursday and turning heavier on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

"Easy snow, easy go."

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather