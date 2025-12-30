David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny for the last day of 2025

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Skies should be mostly clear for the evening and partly cloudy overnight. Look for overnight lows to drop into the 20s.

With mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday, the last day of 2025, look for highs to only reach the mid 40s.

New Year's Eve should feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping through the lower 40s and settling into mid to upper 30s.

New Year's Day 2026 will be another partly cloudy day with a 10% chance of stray flakes or a brief shower....highs also in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will likely start with sunshine, but end with more clouds in the mid 40s. The chance of rain on Saturday is running around 30% in the Outer Banks, but only in the afternoon and evening. Sunday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

