David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid on Independence Day

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Tired of the humidity? Good news, it will drop on Independence Day, causing the comfort level to improve. Look for both the 4th of July and Saturday, the 5th, as great days across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

When Sunday rolls around, look for more clouds and a 40% chance of rain to arrive from the South. This next system could be named "Chantel."

Showers look to increase again by the middle of next week as another system comes in from the West.

