David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny on Wednesday, Winter Storm Potential increases this weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With plenty of stars tonight, look for a bitter cold night with lows in the 20s and teens.

Mostly sunny skies should continue on Wednesday with a milder finish in the mid to upper 40s.

By Thursday, some spots of rain may form, but partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies should prevail with highs in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a heavy precipitation maker to develop P.M. Saturday into Sunday with a combination of snow, sleet / freezing rain and rain. While significant snow may still be possible initially, it could be washed away in part by rain or compounded with a perhaps a thick layer of sleet (icy pellets). Since we are still 4 to 5 days out, the amounts are still yet to be determined. Stay tuned.

