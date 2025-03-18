David's First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer with less wind on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With bright sunshine today and plenty of stars tonight, look for more high thin clouds to roll in later Wednesday morning.

Lows tonight should fall into the lower 40s. Expect a sunny start with hazy sun to develop by midday.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should be in the upper 60s to near 70°. The normal high and low is 61° and 42°.

Also, expect less wind on Wednesday. Winds on Wednesday should be from the Northeast to East 5 to 10 mph.

With an increase in high thin cirrus clouds, look for a gorgeous sunset to develop.

Rain showers on Thursday should develop in the afternoon and evening with some rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather locally is expected here from this system. By Friday, however, the winds will kick up again with gusts 40 to 45 mph, despite bright sunshine returning.

