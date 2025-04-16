David's First Warning Forecast: One More Cool Day, then the Warm-up Begins

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

One more cool day, then the warm-up begins. Today looked beautiful with mostly sunny skies in Norfolk, VA, and a high of 67°, for example, but this weekend it will look AND feel beautiful as warmer air rolls into town.

You ever wonder why Easter Sunday is rarely the same day? It is constantly moving. It's because it is tied to the Lunar calendar, the Hebrew calendar (Passover) and the season at hand. Easter in Winter, for example, would not work. Easter occurs on the First Sunday.....in Spring.....AFTER the first full moon. And since the Full "Pink" Moon occurred at 8:22 PM last Saturday, Easter Sunday is scheduled to be celebrated this Sunday, April 20th. Last year, by the way, Easter Sunday was celebrated on March 31st, about 3 weeks earlier.

