David's First Warning Forecast: One more day of low humidity, before it comes racing back late week

With plenty of stars tonight, look for overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

One more day of low humidity is on the way. Think of Wednesday as another "slice of nice." Hotter air will begin move in Thursday with hot and steamy air returning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will be limited over the next 5 days.

