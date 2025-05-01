David's First Warning Forecast: P.M. Storms Possible on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk highs this week

Sunday 73°

Monday 73°

Tuesday 82°

Wednesday 87°

Today 90°, second 90 degree day of the year so far.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies and more humidity for early May, expect overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

A few storms should develop again on Friday afternoon and early evening, just a 30% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, with hazy sun & clouds, Saturday still looks better to me than Sunday. Chance of rain on Saturday looks like 30% chance or less and Sunday looks like 60% chance or higher.

Early next week, a slow moving storm system is more likely to move South to North than West to East. This keeps the rain chances higher through early Tuesday.

