David's First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy and chilly on New Year's Day

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

A weather video will be posted shortly.

Happy New Year! With the start of 2026 now upon us, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, as we prepare for the ball to drop in the mid to upper 30s.

New Year's Day should be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of wet snow or rain, mainly in the Peninsula or Eastern Shore in the morning hours. Highs on New Year's Day should struggle to reach the mid 40s.

Friday appears to be tad warmer with highs in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have a storm system that I like to call a "Southern Slider" moving into town. It is coming in from Texas...then to Georgia...then to South Carolina....bringing mainly rain to North Carolina and Hampton Roads, mainly Saturday afternoon. However, expect more clouds to arrive on Saturday with mainly rain and even some snow shower potential for parts of the Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Still 3 days out, but rainfall amounts will be rather light, 0.25 inches or less with a Trace to 1" + possible of snow in a few spots. Stay tuned.

Weather conditions look drier and cooler on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather