David's First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy with Spotty Rain Possible on Tuesday

Strong evening storms will fade with overnight lows dropping into the 60s with patchy fog by morning
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Strong to severe storms this evening will fade with overnight lows dropping into the 60s with patchy fog by morning.

Look for partly cloudy skies with spotty rain possible on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks quiet, but more rain showers should develop later Thursday into Friday.

Looking ahead to the Mother's Day Weekend,, Saturday looks great with lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

