David's First Warning Forecast: Periods of rain tonight & a Freeze Watch late Tuesday night & Wednesday AM

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect periods of rain tonight with some gusty winds, but chilly air returns late Tuesday night & Wednesday morning with a Freeze Watch in effect for many.

That means if you live away from Norfolk & Virginia Beach and reside in Inland VA, for example, you could get temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This frosty start for many would require you to "cover up" your plants or bring them in all together.

Overnight lows tonight, howevere, should drop into the mid 40s.

The normal low and high this time of year is 48° and 68°.

Look for a soggy night at times with occasional rain right through the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. Another 1" to 1.25" + will be possible with some localized flooding.

Expect clearing skies and cooler weather on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

When the fans go to Harbor Park on Tuesday night, grab a warm jacket as temperatures will be falling through the 40s rather quickly.

Another rainy day looks to set up on Thursday night and into Friday.

