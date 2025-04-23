David's First Warning Forecast: Pleasant on Thursday, Showers Return for parts of your Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Pleasant on Thursday, while Showers Return for parts of your Weekend

With mostly clear skies tonight, overnight lows should drop into the 50s.

Expect hazy sunshine on Thursday with high, thin cirrus clouds in abundance and highs in the mid 70s.

On Friday, clouds return with hazy sun and a 30% chance of showers developing in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday look unsettled with showers & storms developing and Sunday appears be to much cooler with bright sunshine.

