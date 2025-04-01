David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of stars tonight, 15% of the moon visible and seasonably cool

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect plenty of stars tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Hazy sun & clouds are expected on Wednesday with near normal temperatures and highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday night, temperatures are likely to rise as we turn a temperature corner.

Thursday should be very warm with highs back in the mid 80s with a good blend of clouds and hazy sun.

On Friday, expect a few showers to develop in the afternoon, about a 40% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it should also be very warm with a 20% chance of spotty rain both days. Saturday should be in the lower 80s, while Sunday should be even warmer in the mid 80s.

Our next BEST chance of rain appears to arrive on Monday with the approach of a cold front with over a half of rain expected this far out.

