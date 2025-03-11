David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sun again on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

If you liked the weather today, then you are going to love the weather tomorrow. The question now is...will we get spoiled?

Expect plenty of sun on Wednesday and warmer weather on Thursday. An increase in cloud cover should drop Friday highs a little bit, but more warmth will race back in for the upcoming weekend.

There is an expectation that strong to severe storms will return to end the weekend on Sunday with damaging winds and hail, along with pockets of some very heavy rain.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has Hampton Roads, VA and Northeast North Carolina under a 15% chance of severe storms, which is considerably high, given that it is still 5.5 to 6 days away. Look for soggy and windy conditions to persist on St. Patrick's Day, which is Monday. What is likely to be slow to get in here on Sunday will likely be slow to leave on Monday. Stay tuned.

