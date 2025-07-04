Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sun on Saturday, some spotty storms possible

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s and 70s.
Friday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Happy Independence Day! Enjoy a dry night for fireworks. The holiday weekend will not end the same way that it starts. With plenty of sunshine, expect a few spotty showers & storms to develop on Saturday, which will come up from the South. A 60% chance of showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, as our soon-to-be 3rd named storm crawls up the coast. Tropical Depression # 3 should soon be named "Chantal."

On Saturday, look for a high in the mid to upper 80s.
On Sunday, look for a high in the mid to upper 80s with more clouds, at a minimum.

The chance of rain will persist at times throughout the early part of next week.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway