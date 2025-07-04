David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sun on Saturday, some spotty storms possible

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Happy Independence Day! Enjoy a dry night for fireworks. The holiday weekend will not end the same way that it starts. With plenty of sunshine, expect a few spotty showers & storms to develop on Saturday, which will come up from the South. A 60% chance of showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, as our soon-to-be 3rd named storm crawls up the coast. Tropical Depression # 3 should soon be named "Chantal."

On Saturday, look for a high in the mid to upper 80s.

On Sunday, look for a high in the mid to upper 80s with more clouds, at a minimum.

The chance of rain will persist at times throughout the early part of next week.

