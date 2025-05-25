Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sun today, showers develop later this evening

Highs today in the mid 70s
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Look for a mostly sunny day today with a slow increase in clouds by this evening. With a 30% chance of showers possible later tonight, most of us will not need an umbrella until well after dark.

Highs today should reach the mid 70s. Tonight, lows should drop to around 60 degrees.

On Memorial Day, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers in the morning, before clearing out by or before the afternoon.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway