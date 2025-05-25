David's First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sun today, showers develop later this evening

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Look for a mostly sunny day today with a slow increase in clouds by this evening. With a 30% chance of showers possible later tonight, most of us will not need an umbrella until well after dark.

Highs today should reach the mid 70s. Tonight, lows should drop to around 60 degrees.

On Memorial Day, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers in the morning, before clearing out by or before the afternoon.

