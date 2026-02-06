David's First Warning Forecast: Prepare for a Single-Digit Wind Chill Weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With drops and flakes possible tonight, some neighborhoods have already received a "sugar-coat" of snow on decks and grassy surfaces in places like Gloucester, Hampton and Franklin, just to name a few. But this too will pass. What comes next is the "Arctic Express." This is where the cold air is suddenly made to feel even worse, due the high winds that will be coming into town overnight. If you were hoping for a sign of a warm-up, you will need to wait until later next week.

Single-digit wind chills will be tough to take for most of this weekend, despite the sun shining brightly.

The coldest stretch will arrive on Sunday morning when temperatures drop into the mid teens and "feels like" temperatures drop to near zero.

