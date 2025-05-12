David's First Warning Forecast: Rain, rain & more rain. A Soggy outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, especially.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this week

Mother's Day, Sunday: 76°

Today: 77°, Trace of rain, as of 6 PM Monday

Rain, rain and more rain. A Soggy outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially.

With more rain expected, look for overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Since the rain will be coming in stages, coming in waves, big puddles may suddenly appear on your drive in, at lunch, or for the drive home on Tuesday. Be advised.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and storms are still possible on Saturday, a 40% chance, with very warm highs in the upper 80s. But right now, Sunday looks delightfully dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

