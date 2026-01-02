David's First Warning Forecast: Rain, Snow, Sleet Mix Expected on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Under gray skies tonight, it should be very difficult to see tonight's Quadrantid Meteor Shower or enjoy the Supermoon without some visibility issues.

However, Saturday should start mainly gray with showers developing, mainly rain, snow and sleet for the 757. Most of North Carolina should receive just cold rain showers.

Accumulation should NOT be a factor, as most of it should melt once it reaches the ground. But drivers who are unaware of the forecast may be caught off guard.

Take note, most of us will struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on Saturday.

For Sunday, look for any clouds in the morning to disappear rapidly, giving us a sunny day on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we are breaking the back of winter. Warmer days are coming across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina, especially on Tuesday through Friday with highs well into the 50s and 60s.

