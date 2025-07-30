David's First Warning Forecast: Relief from both the heat & the humidity are in sight

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop in the mid 70s by morning, remaining muggy

Expect a 40% chance of showers & storms on Thursday, but mainly later in the afternoon and evening. By Friday, look for more clouds with occasional showers with a 70% chance of rain and rumbles of thunder.

Looking ahead to this weekend, starting Friday, August 1st, the cooler weather and the less humid weather will both arrive at your doorstep in Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina.

