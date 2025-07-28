David's First Warning Forecast: Riding the heat wave until August 1st

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should dip into the mid to upper 70s

Four days down, three days to go, in terms of our hot and humid weather. Look for Tuesday's mostly sunny day to reach the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures near 102°.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Saturday and Sunday's highs should be in the lower 80s, which is a page right out of mid September.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather