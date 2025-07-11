Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms develop on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon

Overnight lows should drop to the lower to mid 70s
Friday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The heat & humidity will continue this weekend across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina with some scattered storms. Most of the rain will develop during the afternoon hours.

The chance of rain on Saturday should be around 40%.
The chance of rain on Sunday should be around 30%.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more rain opportunities, especially on Monday and Tuesday, where some of the storms could be slow-moving and could easily lead to more localized flooding.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway