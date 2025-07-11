David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms develop on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The heat & humidity will continue this weekend across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina with some scattered storms. Most of the rain will develop during the afternoon hours.

The chance of rain on Saturday should be around 40%.

The chance of rain on Sunday should be around 30%.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more rain opportunities, especially on Monday and Tuesday, where some of the storms could be slow-moving and could easily lead to more localized flooding.

