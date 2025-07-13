David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms on Monday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 70s.

The Summer Heat continues with highs climbing into the lower 90s on Monday with a heat index near 101 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday should be around 40%.

More humidity (high dew points) will translate to locally heavy rain at times over the next 7 days. Expect hotter days to arrive by Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

